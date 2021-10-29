While numerous trunk-or-treats are scheduled throughout Monroe County in the coming days, a big draw of Halloween, itself, is trick-or-treating.
Along with that, there are reminders to ensure children’s safety, no matter if they’re trick-or-treating at businesses alongside local Main Streets ahead of Halloween or through neighborhoods on Oct. 31.
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis and Safekids.org shared the following tips:
Always make sure Halloween costumes fit properly.
Decorate costumes and candy bags with reflective tape and stickers to make them more visible.
Carry glow sticks and flashlights for even more visibility.
When using face paint and makeup, use non-toxic kinds.
Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.
Look before crossing streets.
Pay attention when walking down the street with your head up, rather than looking down at a cell phone.
Walk on sidewalks and in places where there aren’t any, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.
Watch for vehicles that are backing up or turning.
Never go out into the street or cross between parked cars.
Children younger than 12 should always have adult supervision.
Adults driving children around to trick-or-treat should drive slow and be alert, especially in residential areas. They should also eliminate distractions inside the car that could break concentration.