AMORY – Just as COVID-19 safety precautions have put a restriction on the number of church attendees, some prayer gatherings have opted for the same practices. Even though a recent one to comfort a cancer patient was impromptu and spread out, its purpose is proving to be effective.
A month ago, Nita Vaughn had tests run and discovered she had liver cancer.
“She finally got the biopsy back, and they said they could not determine where it was coming from. We asked if it was not coming from the liver, and they said the cells are not matching up, so it’s coming from another source,” said one of her sisters, Cindy Harmon.
For the following days, Vaughn’s family prayed the cancer wasn’t anywhere else. The family gathered at the home of Vaughn’s other sister, Judy Tyree, to pray for the same thing.
“She called me about a week later and told me she got the report back and said it wasn’t anywhere else,” Harmon said.
Vaughn recently went to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, and Tyree came up with the idea of the family going to her house to pray over her.
“I called her back and said a lot of people have been calling and texting me, and they’re praying too. We all believe in the power of prayer so let’s go to their house and do this outside. We had about 45 people there, and I think it would’ve been 145 had we planned it,” Harmon said.
They gathered in a circle around Vaughn’s house and prayed for peace and comfort, traveling grace and safety from hurricanes. Harmon said her sister told her there was hardly any traffic on the way to Houston, and Hurricane Laura didn’t produce any damaging weather to the city.
Harmon said she and her sisters drew plenty of strength from Pam Adair, Monda Sizemore and Sondra King, who went through a similar situation with their mother.
“Eighteen years ago, they sent their mom to M.D. Anderson after she was diagnosed with cancer. We all went to church together and rallied around and prayed for them and they got to keep their mother for years,” Harmon said. “I pray I can keep my sister for 18 more years.”
She said Nita’s theme through her battle against cancer is to not fear and to put her trust in the Lord. Harmon appreciates the continued community support through her sister’s fight.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s an officer who has lost his life, if it’s someone battling cancer or for a young man who is on ‘American Idol,’ we stick together and we’re community strong, and I’m really thankful for that,” Harmon said.