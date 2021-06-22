AMORY – Grocery store shoppers were able to learn more about where food comes from through National Agriculture Day. Farm Bureau agent Rita Sargent collaborated with Amory Piggly Wiggly owner Joe McGonagill to host an agriculture-centered display at the store.
“Our children need to know that commodities are not produced in the back room of a store. There is a supply chain that starts with our farmers and many other agricultural workers, as well as those involved in transportation to get the items to the grocery store for customers to buy,” she said.
Sargent came up with the idea while attending a brainstorming session at a company women’s meeting in Winona where she serves as co-chair.
“When the topic of promoting National Agriculture Day came up, I thought, ‘Why not do an exhibit at a local grocery store to share our story?’ I approached Joe McGonagill with the idea, and he immediately supported my idea and provided a space for a table,” she said.
Sargent set up a scale-model agricultural exhibit from Farm Bureau to peak the interest of children who accompanied their parents to the store.
“While they played with the hands-on exhibit, I shared with them the story of how we get our groceries,” Sargent said.
The event was Sargent’s first outreach to the community to commemorate National Agriculture Day, which was met with great success.
“I hope to do this every year,” she said.