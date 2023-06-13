AMORY – Thanks to support from local entities, Amory Middle School students are receiving hands-on life lessons in horticulture and sustainability through an on-campus garden.
Seventh-grade science teacher Audrey Noy previously attended an ag in the classroom teacher workshop through Mississippi Farm Bureau, which was the jumpstart for the garden.
“We got to tour a few different farms and facilities that deal with gardening, and it gave us a lot of ideas to use in our classroom,” she said. “I learned a lot and asked (principal) Mr. (Nick) Hathcock if we could do this, and that got the ball rolling a couple of summers ago.”
Noy was previously awarded a Fidelia Club grant, which helped provide for materials to construct the garden. Farm Bureau continues to sponsor it, and Walton’s Greenhouse has donated supplies.
Her second semester lessons include how the nitrogen cycle works, and students will be able to see first-hand how those lessons play into plant structures.
“We talk about photosynthesis, so they’ll be able to come out here and see how that works with the sunlight. We’re going to put plants on the back wall that doesn’t get as much sun so we’ll be able to see how that affects photosynthesis,” Noy said.
In addition to classroom lessons, students are learning how to grow their own food, such as lettuce, broccoli and tomatoes.
“So many kids live in apartments with a concrete pad so I wanted them to see we can grow something in a plastic cup and where they can get resources. I just wanted them to see they can grow something,” she said. “They know they don’t have to have flat land and that they can do this other ways.”
Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom workshops are held each year in different regions throughout Mississippi, and interested teachers are encouraged to contact Monroe County Farm Bureau Women’s Co-Chair Rita Sargent at (662) 256-5641. Participants earn 1.4 CEU credits for attending the workshops.
“It’s important for the kids. You don’t learn everything you need to know between the pages of a book. You’ve got to have life skills, and this is a great life skill,” she said. “Since home economics and agriculture is not taught at the schools anymore, this is a great way to get to the kids.”
Noy asked for anyone with torn up laundry baskets to consider donating them to the school’s garden.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.