mcj-2022-12-07-news-farmacy-cookbook

Access Family Health Services recently released a cookbook benefiting its Farm4Fit program, which provides tokens for people meeting certain guidelines to purchase fresh produce through the Farmacy farmers market. 

 COURTESY

SMITHVILLE – For the past five years, the Farmacy indoor farmers market has offered an avenue for people to shop for fresh fruit and vegetables and baked goods. Some of these nutritious staple items helped act as an inspiration for a recently released cookbook through Access Family Health Services.

Newsletters

Recommended for you