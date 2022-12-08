Access Family Health Services recently released a cookbook benefiting its Farm4Fit program, which provides tokens for people meeting certain guidelines to purchase fresh produce through the Farmacy farmers market.
SMITHVILLE – For the past five years, the Farmacy indoor farmers market has offered an avenue for people to shop for fresh fruit and vegetables and baked goods. Some of these nutritious staple items helped act as an inspiration for a recently released cookbook through Access Family Health Services.
“When we first started the farmers market, we did cooking demonstrations but after COVID, we just did a recipe and a sample of the recipe. We kept a collection of these recipes, which was growing. We also have a person working with us who taught home ec and family dynamics, and that was part of her background, so she filled in the gaps in areas we were lacking on,” said Marilyn Sumerford, executive director of Access Family Health Service, which facilitates the farmers market.
“The Farmacy: Prescription for Healthier Eating” features a collection of 160 recipes ranging from oven baked squash to several salad varieties, including a blueberry and sweet corn salad. It was made possible partly through a Direct Relief grant.
The cookbook was done mostly internally at Access, and Sumerford said staff members were surprised at how good the dishes were during a three-day dish sampling/photoshoot.
She hopes the cookbook will help deter the misconception that food that’s good for people may not taste as good and also be an inspiration for tweaking fruit and vegetable recipes to make them healthier and tastier.
“That’s always been our focus to have recipes for market ingredients so people can see different things that might not be as common,” Sumerford said.
Serving a needed purpose
Proceeds from the cookbook sales benefit Access’ Farm4Fit program, which provides tokens for people who meet federal poverty guidelines to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the farmers market.
“There’s more and more documentation about food insecurity, and that’s what got us into the farmers market initially. There’s a lot of talk about food deserts and areas that don’t have access to healthy food. After the [April 27, 2011] tornado and not having a grocery store since then, that was one of our big concerns. We have such a high instance of obesity, diabetes and hypertension,” she said.
After receiving an initial grant, Access has supported the Farm4Fit program.
“We have some people who come every week and are there waiting when the doors open, and they’ve told us how much it helps them be able to add those things to their diet because it’s so expensive at the store buying fresh produce,” Sumerford said.
Copies of “The Farmacy: Prescription for Healthier Eating” are $15 and available online at www.accessfhs.com and at Access’ clinics.
This year’s Farmacy was open Saturdays from June through the end of October. For 2023, more local vendors are needed.
