ABERDEEN – St. John’s Episcopal Church will provide to those in need of a meal March 8 from 4 until 5 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, located at 503 Hwy. 25.
St. John’s members will provide chicken noodle soup and a ziplock bag containing a sandwich, crackers, a cookie, a napkin and spoon and a bottle of water.
“It’s our experiment to see if there’s a need,” said the Rev. Sandra DePriest of St. John’s. “Anyone who’s hungry can come. The purpose isn’t a social gathering, but it’s for someone who needs to supplement their food. Our motto is to fill their stomachs and hearts.”
The church is preparing to feed 100 people in need of a meal.
“I would like to see more churches get involved. It’s literally a spit in the bucket for the need but it is a start to raise awareness and for the community to work together. By St. Peter’s allowing us to use the parking lot, it’s a start,” DePriest said.