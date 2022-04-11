Hamilton High School intro to agriculture students Madison Jones, left, and Rylee Flanery clip dead stems from a hanging basket in the school's greenhouse. Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville currently have plant sales going to raise funds for Future Farmers of America competitions and greenhouse needs.
The county’s three attendance centers are teaching horticulture and entrepreneurship through ongoing plant sales to benefit their Future Farmers of America programs.
Hamilton High School’s greenhouse is open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on school days. Available plants include tomatoes, peppers, hanging plants, Boston and Kimberly ferns, bedding plants, herbs, succulents and coleus.
Hatley High School’s plant sale includes tomatoes, jalapeños, ghost peppers, bell peppers, marigolds, zinnias, succulents, ferns and mixed petunia baskets.
The plant sale is being held during regular school hours weekdays.
Smithville High School has tomatoes, peppers, Kimberly and Boston ferns, petunias and begonias for sale from 12:30 until 3 p.m. during school days.
Greenhouses opened for plant sales in mid-March.
The plant sales benefit needs such as greenhouse supplies and upcoming FFA competitions for the schools.
For more information about Hamilton’s plant sales, check out www.facebook.com/hamiltonmsffa; for Hatley’s, search Hatley Attendance Center on Facebook; and for Smithville’s, search for Smithville Seminole FFA on Facebook.