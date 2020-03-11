AMORY – The Fidelia Club of Amory is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for its 2020 community grant, which will translate to improvements throughout town.
“It’s an opportunity for someone in the community with an idea for a project that will benefit the local community. Applicants are asked to write a description of how the funds would be used,” said chairperson Tanya Pearson.
The grant awards as much as $1,000 for civic, educational or environmental projects that would enrich the Amory community. In previous years, grant recipients have included Amory Humane Society, Amory Main Street Association, Celebration Station, Amory Regional Museum and the North Monroe County Community Fund.
The deadline for receiving applications is April 3, and they are available at the Amory Municipal Library, East and West Amory elementary schools and Amory Middle School. Applications may also be requested by calling or texting Pearson at (662) 315-5457.