AMORY – Food, music and fashion will help provide a happy setting in the First Baptist Church gym for First Friends Respite Center’s 19th annual banquet March 17 at 6 p.m. First Friends is an adult daycare. The ministry was established in 2001 specifically for those suffering with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
“It is an opportunity to mix and mingle with friends and supporters,” said First Friends director Mary Nell Dorris.
Volunteers from the Amory Middle School Builders Club will model spring fashions from local shops.
“We’re grateful for the student volunteers sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Amory. The students spend a total of 12 hours per week volunteering at First Friends,” Dorris said.
This year’s theme is titled “A ‘20s Twist – A Shimmy with Friends.” The theme will be displayed throughout the gym through decorations crafted by CC’s Events. Music will be provided by the jazz combo J.C. & His Hot Four with catering provided by Janice Bishop.
“The evening promises to be a delightful weekday diversion,” Dorris said.
Tickets may be purchased at First Baptist Church and First Friends for $20 each by 4 p.m. on March 12.
Presently, First Friends, which is located at 303 1st Ave. on the campus of First Baptist Church, accepts any adult who needs or wants daycare. Regular hours are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
For more information, call First Friends at 256-1130.