AMORY – First Friends Respite Center will host its annual Friends Walk Sept. 28 to benefit the center’s ministry to patients suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
The event will begin at the First Baptist Church gymnasium, with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. The 5K walk, which begins at 9 a.m., will be around Frisco Park and extend through adjacent blocks downtown. It typically lasts for a couple of hours.
“There will be a cake walk, a memory wall to memorialize loved ones, music and door prizes after the walk,” said First Friends Director Mary Nell Dorris. “The largest team will be recognized, as well as teams and individuals raising the most money. Additionally, there will be vendors in the gymnasium to showcase services available for caregiving needs and related issues.”
The morning will end with the release of balloons to memorialize or honor those who have suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and those who have given much effort to care for those with memory impairments.
“Everyone doesn’t have to walk. You can come sit with some of us in the gym and lend support. The presence of friends invigorates, enthuses and adds to the festivities. Support is so important,” Dorris said.
For more information and registration for the Friends Walk, call Dorris at 315-0097.