AMORY – The invitation is out to walk or run with the supporters of First Friends Respite Center through its annual First Friends Walk and 5K benefit Sept. 18 at Frisco Park. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The event begins and ends at Frisco Park.
“We’re trying to keep it light and easy this year,” said First Friends Director Brittney Barber.
The walk/5K, which winds its way through adjacent blocks to the park, typically lasts for a couple of hours. Participants will pass by stations along the way where water will be furnished to grab while moving along.
Barber expressed her appreciation to local businesses donating water for the event.
Other items of interest will include a memory wall to memorialize loved ones, pre-recorded music at the pavilion and recognitions of teams and individuals raising the most money.
Barber reminds friends and supporters that the ministry has enlarged its scope since she assumed leadership.
“We’ve broadened our horizons. We can help any senior or caregiver who needs assistance in remaining independent and active,” she said.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to First Baptist Church. For more information and registration for the First Friends Walk and 5K, call Barber at 256-1130 or 646-0294.