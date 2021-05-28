NETTLETON – A May 29 concert in the patio next to Dye’s Good Eats, located alongside Young Avenue, is the first of several being sponsored by a soon to open new business.
The concert, featuring The Revolution Band, will be from 6 until 9 p.m.
“They’re a cover band and cover a lot of different genres so it’s pretty diverse,” said Rosa Birks, owner of Simplicity, which is sponsoring the event.
She plans to sponsor free concerts on a regular basis through her business.
“We really truly believe in cohesion in the community. My husband is from Nettleton, and I’m from Tupelo but since we’re opening a business there, we’re trying to connect with the community and we thought this is a fun, safe way to celebrate what’s going on and all the new things coming.”
Her husband, J.J., hopes the concerts will help jumpstart more activity downtown and give locals something new to look forward to on a regular basis.
“We really support Nettleton and need to put it out there that people need to notice Nettleton and what we’re trying to bring to the community,” he said.
Dye’s Good Eats will serve food and beverages during the event.