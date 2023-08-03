NETTLETON – Aug. 5’s First Saturday on Young Avenue is celebrating students with a back to school bash theme. It kicks off at 5 p.m. and will include a school supply drive, dunking booth and fashion show, among other activities.
“We did a back to school bash last year and wanted to do something more this year for the kids so they can have more events they can have fun at and get more school supplies,” said Nettleton Main Street Director Zack Cresap.
Throughout July, Main Street coordinated a school supply drive for items, such as paper, pens, backpacks, Germ-X, scissors and erasers. The deadline to make donations is Aug. 3 at City Hall, Wild Flowers, Mockingbird Monograms, Simplicity, Imagine That, Pure Brew Station, Polished Nail Salon and Lasting Impressions.
Saturday’s fashion show will include clothing from local merchants, and the dunking booth will include city and school officials and first responders.
Food trucks will be onsite, and there will be a cornhole tournament. People can register for cornhole through the Nettleton Main Street Facebook page or www.scoreholio.com.
Additionally, the Jason Umphres Band will play from 8 until 10 p.m.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 to 109 degrees expected.
* WHERE...In Mississippi, Marshall, Lafayette and Calhoun
Counties. In Tennessee, Lake, Dyer, Haywood, Crockett and
Fayette Counties.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&