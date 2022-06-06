Advanced Learning Center faculty and students dedicated a flower bed in memory of late chemistry and physics teacher Matthew Hopper on Earth Day. His brother, Mark, is pictured placing the memorial plaque.
BECKER • Advanced Learning Center faculty and students dedicated a flower bed on Earth Day in memory of late chemistry and physics teacher Matthew Hopper, who served students of the Monroe County School District from August 2016 until January.
ALC Principal Misty Kirby had words of praise for the late instructor, who lost his life in February from effects of COVID-19.
"We hope that each time we pass by this special place on our campus, we will remember the devoted teacher, passionate scientist and genuinely unique man we came to know and love as ‘our Mr. Hopper,’" Kirby said. "COVID-19 may have taken a very dear person away from us, but Mr. Hopper's legacy of love for learning will continue to live on."
Students and staff generated funds to construct the flower bed.
Hopper’s family was on hand for the special event. A Little Gem magnolia tree and Encore azaleas were planted to start the bed, which includes a plaque in memory of Hopper.
The flower bed not only beautifies the ALC campus but serves as a permanent reminder of the legacy of a former instructor.
“To keep Mr. Hopper's memory alive and well on the ALC campus, we plan to add something special to the flower bed each year on Earth Day,” Kirby said.