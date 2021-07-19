AMORY – In August, an 80-year-old garden club will officially regroup with a new slate of officers, and new members are needed.
The Flower Lovers Garden Club is looking to grow through more volunteers, who will participate in a number of community projects, such as work at Amory’s arboretum, decorations at the city’s welcome signs for certain seasons and monthly gardening programs at Diversicare.
The club also sponsors the yard of the month.
“If we get enough members, we’ll have two membership groups based on gardening knowledge,” said Kathie Fallin, outgoing president. “Our goal is to beautify Amory and our own gardens.”
Volunteers may be active members, including sharing skills such as planting and digging. They can also be good at arranging flowers and working at the East Amory Community Center and the arboretum.
In September, the Flower Lovers Garden Club is looking to have meetings at 6 p.m. each month to help attract new members who may work during the day.
For more information on how to join, call 825-4008.