Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive back David Hadley and his granddaughter, Sharnae Black, hold pictures representing his time playing football for West Amory High School, Alcorn State University and the Chiefs.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – Growing up during segregation, West Amory was pretty much the only world David Hadley knew. He would go to the carnival in Amory when it came to town and had to get food from the back of restaurants when he crossed the railroad tracks.

