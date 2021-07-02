For a few days last week, many drivers throughout parts of Monroe County probably caught a glimpse of a man walking with a large cross. The county was included in his journey from Texas to Washington D.C. to proclaim his Christian values.
“The Lord laid it upon my heart to walk across the country with His cross to wake up his church that is sleeping and rise the body up,” said Pastor Ed Maclean of Revive Church in Longview, Texas. “We’re divided between religions. We’re divided between our races and our colors. We’re divided because our government is divided. Divided we can’t stand.”
Monroe County was 500 miles into his journey, which he’s relying on donations to take.
Maclean’s background includes jail ministry, and he spoke to inmates at the Monroe County Detention Center while in the area.
“The more I walk, the devil is getting more and more upset with me. It’s day 39, and he wants me to go home and he wants me to stop. He doesn’t want any change and wants things to go his way, but we’re going to say, ‘enough,’ to him. It’s time Jesus comes back to this country and this world and we start seeking His guidance,” Maclean said.
Progress of the walk is available for live viewing on Facebook by searching In the Footsteps of Jesus.