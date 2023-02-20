AMORY - From gospel to blues, former Amory resident Tony Hooper has been involved in the music scene for several years.
The former Amory music minister is adding a new genre to his repertoire: country. Hooper recently released “Love’s Road,” his first country album, influenced by greats like Mac McAnally, Ronnie Milsap and James Taylor.
“This is my first secular album,” he said. “Some might say it’s dated, but the music is so soothing. It just came together over the years.”
Hooper is a 30-year veteran of the music business who played his first guitar at age 6, wrote his first song at age 9 and had his first managing job at age 12. He learned to produce, mix and master while sitting alongside legendary Muscle Shoals producer Jimmy Johnson.
Hooper has also served as a writer for EMI Records Nashville, which was formed in 2010 and markets itself as a sister label to Capitol Records Nashville. He has worked in the studio and on stage with Michael W. Smith, Kari Jobe, Bryan Duncan, Michael O’Brien, Rick Cua and Blues Council. Career milestones include a Gold Record and being named as an artist on the Mississippi Blues Trail.
He currently collaborates with Songshine Entertainment.
Aside from recording and performing, Hooper founded the Mississippi School of Music in the fall of 2020 at the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center in Tremont out of his love for young musicians and his passion to pass down his musical and performance legacy to the next generation.
He previously served as minister of music at Amory’s Cornerstone Family Fellowship, which is now Forward Church, from 2010 until 2018. During those years, he also served on the Amory Railroad Festival committee.
Hooper is in his mid-50s and now lives in Tupelo but still leads worship on the weekends.
After spending 30 years making Christian music and worship records, some may ask if Hooper has departed from the Faith. That’s not the case.
“No, I’m still the same Tony Wayne Hooper,” he said. “I’m a storyteller. This new album is a true part of me and the way I see it, it’s the total sum of the person God redeems. His love redeems it all, or nothing.”
“Love’s Road,” which Hooper described as easy listening country, is a collection of songs written over several decades. Hooper collaborated with songwriter and producer Tom Lane to create a previous foray in the country music genre to compete with the music of Brooks & Dunn.
That project was eventually shelved, he said, because of changes in management with the album’s producers.
Hooper said Lane helped him retrieve the tracks and remix some of them for the new album.
“I thought, if I added a few more songs, that we could turn out an album that might appeal to a broader audience,” Hooper said.
One of the songs, “Back to the Child,” was recorded with fiddle player Tammy Rogers Kinney. Hooper wrote it in the 1990s about his life in Mississippi.
“It is my mom’s favorite song and has my youngest daughter, Avery, singing with me on the track,” he said.
Hooper shared that his mother raised a concern about a line in one of his songs that mentioned something about being “naked by the creek bank.”
“Just who were you naked by the creek bank with?” Hooper recalled his mother asking.
Songs such as “Like It or Not” and “Feels Like Rain” were written just in the last few years.
Hooper said his hope is that the new album — full of love’s emotions, innocence, dilemmas, redemption and nostalgia — is for listeners just sit back and let the music transport them somewhere.
Stepping outside of his beloved gospel music, he said, has given Hooper the opportunity to meet more people — new fans who might not have otherwise given his music a chance.
“People are the most valuable resource,” Hooper said. “Songs are commodities like silver and gold. They have no value without people to listen to them.”