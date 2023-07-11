mcj-2023-03-29-news-mr-magic

Buffy "Mr. Magic" Coleman, who once played for the Harlem Wizards, shows off a few moves during a recent stop in Amory, in which he shared a motivational program with youth.

 HARVEY PARSON/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – Buffy “Mr. Magic” Coleman grew up in a small town in Louisiana, but the undersized basketball player had big dreams. So when the Harlem Globetrotters called, he never doubted he could make it in New York City.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you