AMORY – Buffy “Mr. Magic” Coleman grew up in a small town in Louisiana, but the undersized basketball player had big dreams. So when the Harlem Globetrotters called, he never doubted he could make it in New York City.
The tryout opened doors, including the opportunity to play with the Harlem Wizards. However, in 1998, Coleman decided to start a one-man basketball show to reach out to youth across the country.
“I’ve performed before more than five million adults and youths around the world. But as fate would have it, on this night, I’m with a great group of parents, kids and staff here in Amory, Mississippi,” Coleman said during a recent appearance at the Amory High School gymnasium.
He travels the country telling young people it’s okay to have and pursue big dreams, and that journey starts with working hard in school.
Coleman told young attendees he had a really good message to help them become productive citizens and to go on to be successful in life.
“I’m from a small town. The name of the town I’m from is called Heflin, and it’s a small, small town in the northwest corner in Louisiana. So I went from a very small town in Louisiana to the very big city of New York City to make a career because God had a plan and purpose for my life and I never gave up on my dreams, and I want you kids to know that if you put God first and you work extremely hard and you never quit on whatever it is you set out to do, you can be successful too in whatever it is you want to do with your life,” Coleman said.
While speaking, Coleman showed off some of his basketball skills, including impressive dribbling and pinpoint passes with volunteers from the stands.
After the program and a combination school awards ceremony and recognition of the boys and girls youth sports from St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Coleman hung around and took pictures with families.
He said while with the Harlem Wizards, the team often gave special performances in schools, and that’s where the interest started and he decided to stick with it.
Since striking out on his own, Coleman has visited thousands of schools with his next stop planned for Oklahoma after leaving Amory.
“From time to time I’ll have someone come up to me and say, ‘I remember you from 10 years ago,’ and it reminds me how long I’ve been doing this. It’s a good feeling,” Coleman said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.