ABERDEEN – For the majority of his working life, Bill Hudson, who will turn 100 years old this week, was a grocer. After serving stateside during World War II, he was in grocery store management until he had the opportunity to return home to Aberdeen to open Jitney Jungle on June 6, 1977.
The shopping center, which now includes Food Giant and Family Dollar, was built in the late ‘70s and housed Walmart.
Hudson was born May 28, 2022 in a home at the corner of Hickory and Jefferson streets. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1940 and went to work for Aberdeen’s Kroger location.
He was drafted to the U.S. Army in 1941 and was readying to deploy overseas just before the war ended. After serving in the military, he went to work for Kroger in Amory.
“From there, he went to Helena, Arkansas and opened his own grocery store there. Then he went to work for Malone & Hyde, and they sent him to Decatur, Alabama. When he left Decatur, he worked for McCarty Holman, who owned the Jitney Jungle stores,” said his wife, Betty Lane.
From there, he worked in management at Jitney Jungle locations in Jackson, Biloxi and Greenville.
“He heard they were going to open up a store here because they didn’t have any stores north and then he wanted to come back home,” she said. “He took a reduction in pay to come back to Aberdeen. On the opening day, they had 25 pounds of sugar for $3.99 and a six pack of glass bottled Coke for $1.39.”
Bill retired in 1991. After leaving the grocery business, he continued to serve in the Lions Club and continued gardening, which was one of his favorite pastimes.
As part of Bill’s birthday, there will be a drive-thru birthday celebration May 28 at 4 p.m. in front of his home alongside Woodcrest Drive, and people are invited to drive by and honk and hold up Happy Birthday signs.
He will also be honored during a Memorial Day ceremony at American Legion Post 26.