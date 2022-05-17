The former Quincy Methodist-Baptist Church, which ceased operations in 2018, was dedicated as a community chapel during a May 1 ribbon cutting ceremony. Celebrants pictured, from left, are Cecil Harris, Phil Faulkner, Denise Faulkner, Otis Cowan Jr, Cindy Camp, Jim Cowan Sr., Tracy Randle, Luke Harris, Jim Cowan Jr., Blake Bowen, Earl Boyd and Don McCain.
QUINCY – An iconic country church and cemetery alongside Highway 278 near Quincy is finding new life as a chapel on the grounds that has a new name to go with it – Quincy Community Properties.
“The chapel will be available for weddings and funerals. If anybody needs a place to hold a function, the chapel is available to the public for ceremonies, and the community center behind hosts birthday parties, showers and reunions,” said Cecil Harris, chairman of the property’s five-member board.
The church that originally served both Methodist and Baptist congregations was repurposed as a chapel and rededicated with a ribbon cutting May 1. The campus, which includes the fellowship hall and cemetery, was renamed in a ceremony of friends and remaining charter members of the disbanded congregations.
The church held its last regular service in January 2018, whereupon the ownership of the property reverted to the heirs of T.F. Durrett as declared in the deed for the property conveyed to the church in 1945.
More information about Quincy Community Properties is available by calling Harris at (662) 256-8122. A Facebook page for the location will be developed soon.