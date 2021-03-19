SMITHVILLE – Pastor Wes White is exploring his purpose in answering God’s missionary call after serving Smithville Baptist Church for 12 years.
“We loved serving the people of Smithville. We had no issues except God moved me to return to my first love – foreign missions,” he said.
Although White sees himself as being in the fourth quarter of his life, as he put it, he’s not slowing down for a minute. He moved to the Pontotoc County community of Thaxton, where he will be facilitating an evangelism and training outreach to 29 locations across six different countries in East Africa with World Hope Ministries International, which is based in Houston, Texas.
“If COVID taught us anything, it was that there are multiple ways to do things,” he said.
White will be doing a lot more traveling during this phase of his ministry, as he serves both preaching points and training schools on an itinerant basis. The need for workers in foreign missions propels him.
“We have one trained minister for every 230 people in America. In Africa, it’s one worker for every 47,250 people. Statistics tell us that seven out of 10 churches who don’t have a trained pastor fail in their first year, so it’s critical to train workers to serve the churches we plant,” he said.
White reflected on his years of service at Smithville Baptist Church as composed of both positives and negatives. The biggest negative was the April 27, 2011 EF-5 tornado that destroyed the church campus.
“It was a big moment for the church, but we survived to build a new state-of-the-art facility. The people of the church are indeed Smithville Strong, as became the slogan of the community in the wake of the storm. They exemplify great resilience and vision,” he said.
White is driven by Jesus’ last recorded words to His disciples before going back to Heaven, as recorded in Acts 1:8.
“’You will be my witnesses,’ he said. “Being a witness is not just something you do; it’s who you are.”