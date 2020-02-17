AMORY – The late Rev. Ben Nelson fulfilled the Great Commission in his own quiet manner along with his faithful wife, Lilla. They served the congregation of St. James United Methodist Church in West Amory in Ben’s final years before his retirement from the pastorate in 2007. He passed away in 2010.
“He wasn’t that much of a talker, but he was a preacher,” Lilla said.
Ben’s life ultimately proved that he lived by deed even more than word, which was reflective in giving back to those in need. His influence was known throughout West Amory. Lilla carries on his quiet dignity in her own graceful way as one of the senior matrons at St. James.
Under his pastorate, the flagship church completed a remodeling program that included redecorating the sanctuary and adding support space. What began as a planned addition of 20 feet at one end and 10 feet at the other became a comprehensive redo and upgrade of the entire building alongside Martin Luther King Drive.
“After he retired, he never stopped ministering. He was an excellent husband and father of a brood that has since been blessed with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren,” Lilla said.
Serving at a number of other of churches through the years, West Amory’s St. James United Methodist Church was their final pastorate. During that time, Ben became a circuit-riding preacher serving two other nearby churches in addition to St. James.
Lilla said that Ben was careful never to give money but he helped to buy food, clothing and gas for people in need. That legacy of generosity continued through the years of raising three children as they pastored churches.
“I wondered why so many people seemed to run out of gas at our house. Ben never turned anyone away but after he passed, somehow the people stopped running out of gas here,” Lilla said.
Lilla said that Ben’s favorite scripture was Psalm 91, which describes the happy state of the godly. The psalm’s final verse states, “With long life will I satisfy him and show him my salvation.”
Ben’s favorite hymn was the popular song by Bill Gaither, which has an opening lyrics proclaiming, “Because He lives, I can face tomorrow.”
At his funeral, many friends and parishioners testified about the legacy Ben has left in Amory.
“It seemed like the neighbors knew Ben better than his own family did. There were so many testimonials given of Ben’s generosity that he never told me about,” Lilla said.
Lilla, herself, was a busy, selfless servant through the years and is now gearing down to enjoy the remaining miles of the journey without having to work the steering wheel.
“I didn’t start celebrating birthdays until I was past 80,” she said.
Growing old together
Ben was one of eight siblings who surrendered to a call to the ministry after a 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force.
“We were put together by family,” Lilla said.
One of her cousins was the matchmaker for the two, who were young college students when they met. Lilla attended Rust College in Holly Springs while Ben went to Lemoyne-Owen College in Memphis for a year before moving to California where an aunt of his lived.
While in California, he enlisted to serve his country. He came back to Mississippi to visit Lilla while on leave and after a year’s courtship, Ben and Lilla were married.
For 20 years, Lilla traveled with Ben on military assignments from Las Vegas to Germany. His longest term of duty brought them back to the states for him to serve at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and later in Warner Robbins, Georgia.
Ben and Lilla returned to Mississippi in 1981 after he retired from his military career to settle in Tupelo, where Ben worked for the Women, Infants and Children’s Nutrition Program.
It was then that Ben thought he needed to return to school to build on the year of education from Lemoyne-Owen College years earlier. Ben had taken training in areas as diverse as art and pre-law but thought he needed to major in social work. His life path was leading him toward the ministry as he remained active in church work while pursuing his education.
Lilla worked at Sears, as well as different church ministries, while Ben devoted his time and energy to his education.
“One day, he told me that he felt he was called to preach. I had no plans on being a preacher’s wife until then,” she said.
Ben graduated from Itawamba Junior College and Rust College before accepting his first pastorate at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at West Point. The Nelsons next served as ministers at the military chapel at Columbus Air Force Base before being assigned to a congregation in Georgia. While in Georgia, Ben earned his master’s degree at Gammon Theological Seminary in Atlanta.
“He visited homeless people living under bridges. He would bring them home to our apartment, too, and feed them and get them clean clothes,” Lilla said.
She never complained.
The psalmist said “A good man deals graciously and lends; he will guide his affairs with discretion. Surely he will never be shaken; the righteous will be in everlasting remembrance.”
Ben left such a legacy, and it was indeed such a legacy that it took a neighborhood of friends to tell it all.