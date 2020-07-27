AMORY – Nearly 100 volunteers devoted the morning of July 11 to community service projects ranging from beautification to feeding as part of Forward Church’s second annual Serve Day.
Locations getting attention included East and West Amory elementary schools, the Amory Municipal Library, West Amory Community Center, Celebration Station and the city’s welcome signs. Additionally, a group of volunteers grilled hamburgers at Food Giant parking lot for community heroes working at the hospital, nursing homes and the fire and police stations, as well as anyone else who was hungry.
“This is part of a worldwide outreach. Serve Day provides churches across the world with opportunities to serve their local communities and share the love of God through practical acts of kindness,” said Traci Huguley, whose husband, Greg, is the church’s pastor.
Pastor Huguley presided over the brief commissioning ceremony before the teams trooped out into the July heat.
“We’re facing divided times, proclaiming a theme of Unity in the Community,” he said.
One team freshened up the city’s welcome signs while other crews cleaned up flower beds and painted picnic tables outside and rooms inside buildings.
Traci was still on the phone later in the morning trying to locate more mulch for volunteers to finish freshening up flower beds.
“I think we cleaned out the mulch supply around town. We grilled 400 burgers, too,” she said.
The all-in collaboration of volunteers ranged in age from 7-year-old Kimberleigh Garza to founding bishop Malcolm Tidwell, who is nearing 83.
“It’s become a universal thing. This brings people together. It helps you work out your problems together,” Tidwell said of church community service projects.
During the morning’s send-off, Traci inspired volunteers with a reminder of a recent scripture lesson drawn from Psalm 133 about the beauty of dwelling together in unity.
“For there the Lord commands his blessing – life forevermore,” she said.