AMORY – Greg and Traci Huguley have been in full-time ministry for more than 20 years and are celebrating their 10-year milestone as lead pastors at Forward Church, located at 60064 Cotton Gin Port Rd., with an anniversary celebration Oct. 24 titled Legacy Sunday.
“We are so excited to celebrate this milestone with our church and our community. My family and I moved here 10 years ago to what was then Cornerstone Family Fellowship. We came here with a vision for the future, and the church got fully behind that vision. A few years into us pastoring Cornerstone, we felt some changes needed to be made. The first step was a name change to better fit the vision God had given us. The name was changed to Forward Church, a true nondenominational church, firmly rooted in the Bible,” Greg said.
Legacy Sunday will begin with morning services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Afternoon activities planned from 2 until 4 p.m. include inflatables for children, cotton candy, a dunking booth, hayrides, games, a chili cook-off, entertainment and more. The public is invited to all activities.
“Over the years, we have seen hundreds of lives transformed, and hundreds gather together weekly in small groups held all over the region,” Greg said.
Traci emphasized that the mission of Forward Church is community service.
“Our hearts have always been to serve others and will continue to be. We want to continue to build something that can be passed to the next generation. We are so excited about what God is doing,” she said.