ABERDEEN – John Hughes’ 1986 comedy, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” follows a clever, quick-witted high school student skipping class and his persistent principal’s failed attempts of trying to catch him.
Although the movie doesn’t necessarily endorse skipping school, the Elkin Theatre is showing the movie for free Aug. 1 as part of its Elkin Classics series before the new school year resumes.
“We were trying to do something before school started that’s a comedy, and this one came up. Usually we would show an Elkin Classic in September, but we’re doing it now before school starts back,” said Elkin Theatre Board of Directors President Bob Seymour.
The movie is rated PG-13 and stars Matthew Broderick.
Doors to the Elkin Theatre open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie begins at 7 p.m. All concessions are $1.