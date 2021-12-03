NETTLETON – Children and their familes can enjoy breakfast, visits with Santa Claus and a craft project through the Friends of the Dorothy J. Lowe Memorial Library’s Breakfast with Santa Dec. 4 from 9 to 11 a.m.
“The library is paid off and with each fundraiser, we set aside a certain percentage to the history room and for future projects,” said Kacey Riley of Friends of the Dorothy J. Lowe Memorial Library.
The history room will include resources for genealogy research, and Saturday’s fundraiser will also benefit future kids activities.
Breakfast with Santa will be held at the library and will include pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs, juice and milk.
People can bring their own cameras for photos with Santa Claus. Each child will also make a reindeer ornament during the event.
Nettleton High School students from the Library Club, which is sponsored by Tyler Jolly, will volunteer for the event.
The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children. This year’s Breakfast with Santa is the third time the fundraiser has been held.
“We appreciate everyone who has ever helped any of our events,” Riley said. “This is truly how we paid off the library building as quickly as we did. The city helped pay for the building but didn’t fully pay for it. Our fundraisers are how we paid for a lot of it.