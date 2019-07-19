NETTLETON – Doing the math, Friends of Nettleton President Emily Payne figured it costs between $60 and $100 to fulfill the basic needs list for back to school supplies, not counting backpacks. To help children in need while giving the community a fun activity, the organization will host its first Back to School Bash July 20 at Goat Rye Fields.
It starts with carnival games and face painting at 6:30 p.m., and Disney’s 1994 animated classic “The Lion King” will be shown at 8:30 p.m.
“Everything is free, except for concessions, and proceeds from concessions will go directly for school supplies,” Payne said.
Concessions available include hamburgers, hotdogs, nachos, popcorn and drinks.
“The supplies will go to kindergarten through 12th-graders. We’ll give them to each of the principals for them to use. They can divvy it out to students. They’ll know who needs it,” she said.
The public is welcome to bring school supplies such as paper, notebooks, crayons, markers, pencils, Lysol, Kleenex and wipes or make monetary donations. All of the school supplies will go directly to the Nettleton School District.
Payne said there are plans to do a Facebook sponsorship drive for backpacks as well.
Pictures of Nettleton’s school supply lists are available on the Friends of Nettleton Facebook page.
Representatives from the school district will volunteer with the Friends of Nettleton for the event.
“The Tigerettes will help with face painting, and teachers and staff will help with the carnival. I sent out an email to see if they can help volunteer. I thought if the teachers and principals got together, it’s a good chance to get them excited about the school year and let them bond,” Payne said.
There will be prizes associated with carnival games, and any left over will be given to the school for teachers’ treat boxes.
Nettleton students’ first day of school will be Aug. 7.