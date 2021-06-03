AMORY – People will have the opportunity to shop for a range of goods for everyone in the family while enjoying varieties of food during an arts and crafts fair June 5 at Frisco Park.
“We plan on beginning at 9 a.m. and go until people quit coming,” said coordinator Angie Cole Meaders. “We will have sweet treats, which include Oreo balls, brownies, cinnamon rolls, strawberry rolls, fried pies, cakes, cookies. We will also have phone stands, soaps, bath bombs, baby announcement hangars, just so many various things.”
Steaming entrees will include grilled hot dogs, as well as selections from the Jo’s Café food truck.
Meaders’ intent was to keep this event local to north Mississippi. The vendor spaces are all sold out and have attracted artisans from Hamilton to Tremont and Booneville to show off their wares and talents.
“We will have a DJ, Tommy Burt, onsite playing a variety of music as well,” she said.
Life Spring Ministries will have a booth with balloons for children, and a face painting artist is also tentatively scheduled.
“We will also have a booth featuring Maggie Magnolia, who is a YouTube celebrity and does Mississippi lottery coins. Her booth will offer some of those coins and some of her other merchandise,” Meaders said.
Treats for pets will be offered by Biscuits and Paws, which will have homemade doggie treats, according to Meaders. Shake it up Pup of Amory will also be there.
“We’ll have more than just crafts for all members of the family but other interesting hobbies too,” she said.
Meaders hopes to host the arts and crafts fair more than just once a year. For more information, call 315-8205.