AMORY – Children ages 2-10 will have the opportunity to hunt Easter eggs April 1 through the Glow Egg Hunt at Frisco Park from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m., and adults will have the opportunity to support local businesses’ sales promotions through the event.
The egg hunt is being held in partnership by Amory Main Street and the Amory Parks and Recreation Department and sponsored by River Place Nursing & Rehab.
Additionally, participating merchants will offer promotions and extended hours that evening from 6 until 8 p.m.
“Merchants will have a little basket by the register with 10 eggs. If you’re one of the first 10, you can draw an egg for prizes,” said Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle.
For the Easter egg hunt, there will be age-specific sections for ages 2-4, 5-7 and 8-10. The Easter bunny will also be at the park for photo opportunities. Parents are encouraged to bring their own cameras as there won’t be a professional photographer present.