AMORY – Families will have the opportunity to gather for a free movie in Frisco Park May 13, which follows chances to support local merchants. Amory Main Street and the Amory Parks and Recreation Department are partnering for the event, which is capped off with a screening of a baseball-centered favorite.
“We will be hosting a sidewalk sale for participating local businesses, which will be paired with a screening of the movie ‘The Sandlot’ in Frisco Park,” said Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle
The sidewalk sale will be from 2 until 7 p.m., followed by the movie in the park at 7 p.m. A hotdog stand will provide refreshments to accompany the movie.
“Be sure to bring chairs and blankets with you to sit on,” she said.