AMORY – After a five-month waiting period, music is in the air in and around Frisco Park following the addition of speakers.
“We’re starting in Frisco Park but plan to expand the system along Main Street in time. We believe the music will attract more people to come and enjoy downtown Amory,” said city clerk Jamie Morgan.
“We will have to get a larger router to mount outside to expand the service along Main Street as we grow it. Tennessee Valley Authority’s Community Care Fund has pledged money for another speaker, and local businesses can do the same as the system is expanded. Our only holdup now is funding and supply chain issues,” she added.
The music plays from JBL speakers mounted on light and utility poles and it is transmitted wirelessly from a small router perched on a windowsill in Morgan’s office at City Hall.
“We receive our music by subscription from StreetSoundswireless.com. The agreement secures permission for playing the music, as well as filtering out any objectionable content,” she said.
Those with an ear for musical genres will notice that the style of music varies with the day.
“We can do classical, country, ‘80s to 2000s hits, kids’ favorites, acoustic varieties and more. Best of all, it’s all clean,” Morgan said.
Amory followed suit with other northeast Mississippi communities, such as Pontotoc, New Albany, Fulton and Booneville, to provide music for public spaces.
