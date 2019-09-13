AMORY – North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory is now offering outpatient rehabilitation services. The hospital’s marketing director Lorie Bryant, rehabilitation director Dana Edwards and other physical therapists will discuss the topic they call “The Power and Possibilities of Rehabilitation” at the hospital’s Lunch and Learn Sept. 19 from noon to 1 p.m.
“They focus on manual therapy, which is a hands-on approach to regaining a patient’s health, independence and quality of life,” Bryant said.
The program will incorporate a demonstration of dry needling that is used to treat a variety of joint and muscular issues. According to Edwards, NMMC Gilmore-Amory has the only dry needling and orthopedic certified therapists in the area.
“Dry needling may treat joint problems, disk problems, tendonitis, migraine and tension-type headaches, jaw and mouth problems, such as TMJ, whiplash, repetitive motion disorders (carpal tunnel), spinal problems, night cramps, phantom pain or pain left behind from shingles,” Bryant said.
The program is free to the public, but reservations are requested by calling 256-6005 by Sept. 16 to secure a place. Lunch will be provided, but space is limited.
The Gilmore Café is accessed by driving by the wellness center to the back of the hospital campus identified by the outpatient pavilion.