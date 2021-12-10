AMORY – Amory Career and Technical Center culinary arts students have again pooled the cooking skills they are learning to produce another holiday exhibit of gingerbread houses at Amory Regional Museum.
“We missed them last year (due to the pandemic). It’s good to have them back,” said museum archivist Sarah Crump.
The exhibit will launch with an open house on Dec. 14 from 4 until 6 p.m. and be available for the public to enjoy throughout the month of December.
The museum is located at 801 Third St. South, and hours of operation are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Sixteen students worked in teams of two or three to craft an interesting array of exhibits that push the boundaries of the traditional image of a gingerbread house.
In addition to an iconic cabin look, designs include the Tower of London, a lighthouse on the seashore and a train panorama complete with Santa and his reindeer.
Besides slabs of gingerbread, the tasty ingredients included mini-marshmallows, sprinkles, fruit rollups, wafer sticks, pretzel sticks, peppermints, gum drops, red hots, frosting and more. A rocky seashore for the lighthouse was crafted from fondants tinted to look like chocolate and caramel drops.
“They were all still standing when we moved them (to the museum). That was our goal,” said culinary arts instructor Susan Langford.
For more information about the exhibit, call the museum at (662) 256-2761.