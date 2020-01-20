Girl Scouts Heart of the South launched the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie season Jan. 11, when Girl Scouts across the Midsouth become entrepreneurs as they earn money to power their own leadership opportunities and adventures.
This season, Girl Scouts of the USA announced two sweet new ways to celebrate young female leaders – refreshed packaging reflecting the amazing experiences cookie earnings make possible for girls and a new lemon cookie.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success.
Nine in 10 Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills and their interest in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career path – so every cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow. What’s more, each and every purchase stays local to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities for girls in communities across the United States.
The Girl Scouts’ refreshed cookie packaging continues to emphasize what the cookie program is all about, and the updated images feature current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members – from adventure-packed camping and canoeing to exploring space science and designing robots to taking action to improve their communities.
Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies makes experiences like these possible for girls in your local community.
The new Girl Scout Cookie is Lemon-Ups™, a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life.
The new cookie joins the national 2020 lineup, which also includes favorites such as Thin Mints®, Samoas® and Trefoils®.
Cookies begin arriving in the region during the last week of February.
Connect with Girl Scout Troops in the area through www.girlscoutshs.org or by calling (800) 624-4185.