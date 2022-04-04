Local Girl Scout troops are back out in local communities selling Girl Scout cookies. While nationwide supply chain issues and workforce shortages caused disruptions to business as usual for this year’s Girl Scout cookie program, supply has been replenished and Girl Scout Cookies are back and available for purchase.
Girl Scouts Heart of the South extended the typical cookie season until April 17.
Today’s Girl Scout sets out to sell delicious cookies while also building entrepreneurial and business skills that are imperative for leadership and future success.
“Girl Scout cookies are a fantastic and fun way for girls to learn essential life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics,” said Melanie Schild, CEO of Girl Scouts Heart of the South. “It’s not just a chance for them to sell a product and raise funds, it’s a chance for them to learn true entrepreneurship, leadership and financial literacy while providing the public with a tasty treat that after more than a century, has become an American tradition.”
Almost one million Girl Scouts nationally participate in the cookie program each year, generating nearly $800 million in sales during the average season. And all the net revenue raised – 100 percent of it – stays within the area. Councils use cookie earnings to power amazing experiences for girls through their programming, while girls and their troops decide how to invest in impactful community projects, personal enrichment opportunities, and more.
Further, skills girls learn in the cookie program also influence later success: data shows more than half (57 percent) of Girl Scout alumnae in business say the cookie program was beneficial to skills they possess today, such as money management, goal-setting and public speaking.
Every level of Girl Scouts from a 5-year-old Daisy to a 17-year-old Ambassador has the chance to earn badges in financial literacy and cookie business each year during the once-a-year Girl Scout cookie season.
Girl Scout Daisies (grades K – 1st) can earn their money counts badge with three others. Girl Scout Brownies (grades 2nd – 3rd) can earn up to six badges. Girl Scout Juniors (grades 4th and 5th) can earn up to five badges. Girl Scout Cadettes (grades 6th – 8th) can earn up to six badges. Girl Scout Seniors (grades 9th – 10th) can earn up to seven badges, and Girl Scout Ambassadors (grades 11th – 12th) can earn up to four badges all related to financial literacy
From Memphis to Starkville, Girl Scouts are doing amazing things made possible by each and every cookie sale. Troops can use their profits in a wide variety of ways. They can offset costs of items such as vests, badges the girls earn and other Girl Scout-related items.
They can go to educational events where they can earn more badges and learn about new careers or ideas that affect change in their world. Troops can and have taken trips to places such as Savannah, Georgia, which is the birthplace of Girl Scouts, to trips throughout the world, including Japan, France, England and South America.
Some troops even decide to take their hard-earned money and use portions of it to give service to causes they regularly volunteer with such as homeless shelters or animal shelters. However, girls’ cookie earnings alone aren’t enough to power the Girl Scout Movement – investing in girls is important year-round, not just during cookie season.