AMORY – As with similar events throughout the region this August, Frisco Park will host a meeting to introduce girls in grades kindergarten through 12 to opportunities through the Girl Scouts Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. until noon.
According to a press release from Girl Scouts Heart of the South, girls in that age group are invited to play at the splash pad as parents complete Girl Scout registration forms.
“Scouting helps build character and provides opportunities to make new friends. We particularly seek to help new move-ins to get acclimated to our community,” said Angela Carter with Troop 20015. “We’re looking for girls as well as adult volunteers.”
Information will be available describing the many opportunities with which adults may volunteer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Carter at 640-1263.