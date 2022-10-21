A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
AMORY – The Abundant Life Adult Activity Center, based at First Baptist Church, will host a glow ball fundraiser at The Old Course Oct. 29 beginning at 3:30 p.m.
“I got the idea from friends. We put the spin on it to make it uniquely ours,” said Abundant Life Director Brittney Barber.
Registration for the four-man scramble is $200.
The first nine holes of golf will be played during daylight hours leading up to a barbecue supper. While guests are dining, the glow ball equipment will be set up.
The second nine holes will consist of hitting glow balls from illuminated tee boxes towards illuminated flags on greens – the only reference points available, making it difficult to spot hazards.
“This will be our first time to do this. It’s fun and different,” Barber said.
Carry-out barbecue plates will also be available for $15 from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call (662) 640-2550 or visit Abundant Life Adult Activity Center on Facebook.
John is a reporter for the Monroe Journal.
