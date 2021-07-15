Whosoever Ministries is a faith-based service organization inspired by Cason native Justin Dykes’ passion for both serving God and his love of motorcycles. While he serves the Church of Plantersville as associate pastor, he keeps Monroe County in mind for outreach opportunities since he and his family live near Nettleton.
“We’re trying to get outside of the four walls of the church. We are a Christian ministry with a demonstrated holy spirit-inspired passion to share the love of Jesus Christ. We want to be the hands and feet of Jesus of our community,” Dykes said.
He said the purpose of Whosoever Ministries is to be different and get out and do different things that are not being done in communities.
Dykes did not let complications in starting an official motorcycle ministry stop him from his calling to reach people. Thus, Whosoever Ministries was birthed.
“Members do have a passion for motorcycles. We do a lot of fellowship based around riding but we are mostly looking for people that love God and want to love God’s children and serve,” said Justin’s wife, Keri.
While members of Whosoever Ministries provided popcorn during the grand opening of Nettleton’s splash pad in May, one of their first outreach projects was combining a motorcycle ride with stocking blessing boxes throughout Monroe, Itawamba and Lee counties. The blessing boxes offer a free exchange of non-perishable grocery items for people in need.
Whosoever Ministries’ first blessing box run was in March.
“We plan to do one every two to three months. The ministry is separate from our church and open to all who felt led to participate. We did all the blessing boxes that we knew of in Monroe and Itawamba counties and some on this side of Lee County as well. The total run was 120 miles. We used all we had, stopped at a Dollar General to fill back up, used all of that and stopped at a Walmart to fill up again and finish it out,” Keri said.
Instead of an entrance fee, riders are asked to fill their saddle bags with canned and non-perishable goods. Then they ride the route and fill up as many blessing boxes as they can along the way while fellowshipping with each another.
“We want each run to hand out bigger and better blessings to our communities. We put Bible verses on many of the items in the boxes as well. We do not plan to focus on one particular population or ministry area. We want to follow where God leads us and meet the needs of our community, whatever they may be,” Keri said.
People are welcome to donate non-perishables or money to purchase items for the motorcycle rides.
“Our link to donate is in the sidebar of the Whosoever Ministries Facebook home page. Just note that it is for the blessing box run. If you want to do a canned food drive, we can add your location – church, home, other ministry – to our route and stop by to pick up the goods and take them to blessing boxes,” Keri said.
Michael and Kylie Britt happened to be passing in front of the Monroe County Government Complex in Amory one day as they saw the motorcycle parade pulling in toward the blessing box across the road.
“We stopped and turned around to follow the convoy into the parking lot,” Michael said.
Something drew the couple in to join the bikers. Michael recently suffered an injury to his foot on the job and came up to the huddle hobbling on crutches with Kylie at his side. They were immediately embraced by those wearing leather jackets and helmets.
The benediction was not concluded before hands were placed on the Britts’ shoulders, asking God for healing and blessing for the couple.
“We just needed to stop and have someone pray for us,” Michael said.
Changing opinions
Keri said Justin has had a love of motorcycles since he was a little boy. Part of the reasoning behind Whosoever Ministries is to try changing people’s perceptions of motorcycle groups.
“It was one of his lifelong dreams to own a Harley Davidson one day. Since purchasing it, he has kept it a priority in his life to not let that passion come before his passion of loving and serving God. He has dreamed of joining a motorcycle ministry or starting one for several years and just never could find the right fit,” she said.
Whosoever Ministries Vice President Drew Waddell is enthusiastic about the efforts of the ministry to brand a better image for motorcycle groups.
“When Justin came to me with the idea of a motorcycle ministry, it peaked my interest. The idea of being able to ride motorcycles and serve God at the same time was a blessing. Many people have a bad taste about people who ride motorcycles. They think about those that break the law or do illegal drugs. We want to show people the love of Jesus while riding our motorcycles.
“God tells us to love our neighbor as we love ourselves, and we want the community to see that not all people that ride motorcycles are out doing bad things. We want to love on those who are in need, hurting, sick or just need some encouraging. We all love Jesus and motorcycles but most importantly, we love our families and we love to serve the Lord. God doesn’t call the qualified, He qualifies the called,” Waddell said.