Two separate events on opposite ends of Monroe County April 1 will offer Easter fun for families.
The Smithville Event Committee will host an Easter egg hunt from 10 until 11 a.m. that day at Memorial Park, alongside Monroe Street. The Junior Women’s League of Monroe County will host opportunities for photos with the Easter Bunny from 2 until 4 p.m. at Hamilton Community Center, located at 40463 Old Hwy. 45.
For Smithville’s Easter egg hunt, people are encouraged to bring cameras for photo ops with the Easter Bunny at the park’s pavilion, and children should bring their own baskets. Separate areas will be broken down for different age groups, and parents will be able to easily see each group.
“Smithville’s college- and career-readiness class has taken on the Easter egg hunt as their spring community service project. They’re stuffing eggs, and the teacher has asked for other students and teachers to donate items. We’re very appreciative of that,” said Smithville Event Committee member Rita Shelton.
Anyone interested in donating towards Smithville’s free event can drop off candy and plastic Easter eggs at Town Hall by March 30.
For JWL’s fundraising event, tickets are $5 per child, which can be purchased from any member or at the door. Participants will also be able to decorate Easter cookies.
“We’re using funds raised to go towards our scholarships in May. This is our fifth year to offer scholarships, which are for students who exemplify what Junior Women’s League stands for – community outreach and making the community a better place,” said JWL President Jessica Smith.
High school seniors submit essays explaining how they’re helping their communities to be considered for scholarships.
As far as Saturday’s event, a JWL member will be taking photos with the Easter Bunny, but families are welcome to bring their own cameras too.
“We usually do an Easter egg hunt but because of others that are planned, we wanted to do something different,” Smith said.
In addition to this weekend’s events, other community events are planned for April 8 in Aberdeen and Nettleton. Check out April 5’s edition of the Monroe Journal for more details.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&