AMORY – A unique addition to Amory Middle School’s curriculum offering life lessons is the recipient of this year’s Fidelia Club community grant, which totaled $1,000.
Amory Middle School’s growing and learning garden is a science-based program, which will teach students how to manage a variety of seasonal flowers and vegetables, enhances seventh-grade curriculum.
The garden helps implement one of Amory Middle School Principal Nick Hathcock’s goals in offering hands-on life lessons for students.
“We’ve had classes on how to tie a tie. After we’ve gotten through testing, we offer as many of those things as we can,” he said, adding he has seen the needs after working with several different age groups throughout the school district. “I think the more you can offer as a life lesson, it gets them to where they’re doing more here at the school. They’re becoming more invested.”
AMS science teacher Audrey Noy, who submitted the winning grant application, will lead the lessons, and students and faculty will maintain the garden.
The mobile container garden will be used by multiple classrooms with content areas covering lessons such as the nitrogen cycle, photosynthesis and self-sustainability.
“Mr. Hathcock and Ms. Noy also indicated teachers from other areas may very well include that in their curriculum. It can be brought in through an English class as far as writing or some type of expression as students apply what they’re learning,” said Fidelia Club member Pat Maxcy. “What we were really struck by is how students can apply that in life going forward with the self-sustainability aspect with a garden at home.”
Hathcock and Noy had a conversation about how COVID-19 impacted the supply chain, making this perfect timing to implement the garden. He ultimately wants AMS students to work with Amory Career and Technical Center horticulture students for not only the garden but to also have an introduction to the high school’s program.
“Eventually, I’d love to have a little bit of everything offered at the career and technical center, even if it’s a small lesson at the middle school. I’m a big believer that there’s a place for everybody, but not everybody has to get to college,” Hathcock said.
In addition to the grant, Noy has written other grants and received support from local businesses for the growing and learning garden.
More than $25,000 has been awarded since the Fidelia Club’s community grant was created for the enrichment of the Amory community.