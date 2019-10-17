HAMILTON – For the past several years, breast cancer survivors have been honored for their fight during an event at the Hamilton Community Center. This year was no exception, as nine survivors were the special guests of honor Oct. 5.
Jean Robinson has been involved with the event for the past four years and she took the opportunity to share facts about the disease.
“Most breast cancers are found in women who are 50 years and older, but it also affects younger women. About 10 percent of all new breast cancer cases in the United States are found in women younger than 45,” she said.
She stressed the importance of getting mammograms. As far as risk factors, those with close relatives who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and ovarian cancer have greater chances of the disease.
Robinson said ways to reduce the risk of breast cancer include keeping a healthy weight, exercising at least four hours a week, not drinking more than one alcoholic beverage a day and reducing exposure to radiation. She said taking hormone replacement can also cause breast cancer, but breast feeding children is a deterrent.
“Most women who are 50 to 74 should have a screening every two years. If you’re 40 to 49 years old and think you may have a higher risk of breast cancer, you should think about getting one and at least getting screened before you’re 50,” Robinson said.
Throughout the day, the crowd of survivors and their supporters had opportunities to hear live music, win raffle prizes and compete in a cake walk. A motorcycle ride kicked off the event.
