HAMILTON – When she was 2, Hamilton Elementary School first-grader Ivy-Jean Newell told her mother, Marissa Garmer, she wanted to be inside the TV.
Her mother explained that, in order to do that, she'd have to be a television star.
More than 100 auditions later, Newell's wish has come true. Earlier this year, she starred in a national commercial for American Family Care. The commercial's story follows 40 years of medical care for the lead character; Newell portrays her 1982 version.
The commercial was filmed in Louisiana last October and debuted in January. It is slated to air for a year.
“We’re being self-represented, and I hope this will help us either find another agent or get more bookings," Garmer said. "Before, we just had theater exposure. She had an agent, but she wasn’t getting the bookings, so I made an Actor’s Access account and I’ve just been applying. She’s done, I’d say, over 100 auditions, and this was her first big gig.”
Looking ahead, Newell will perform in a movie being released in 2025, but Garmer couldn’t disclose any details.
Newell’s list of auditions includes “Blues Clues” and Broadway productions of “The Sound of Music” and “Alice in Wonderland.” Most auditions have been in the southeast, with the exception of Broadway shows, which have been in New York.
“For us, luckily, Atlanta is starting to be a little Hollywood," Garmer said. "A lot of our auditions were in Atlanta."
Newell has auditioned for roles since she was 5.
While her favorite animated shows are “Bluey” and “Alice in Wonderland Bakery,” her favorite live action show is “The Thundermans.” One of her wish list roles is to be in an adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.”
“(During auditions), people see her and are usually attracted first to her because of the red hair, and it’s usually her personality,” Garmer said about Newell’s draw. “When she’s 100% Ivy, she talks to everybody and has fun.”
Newell has also performed in theater productions since she was 5, beginning with a role as a wolf in “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” Last September, she portrayed Dixie in a production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” in Columbus.
“To be in the acting business, you have to pretty much be a jack-of-all-trades, so we started doing theater, ballet and piano lessons and virtual acting classes through That’s a Wrap Acting Studio in Hattiesburg just to give her diversity,” Garmer said.
While Newell is taking a hiatus from applying for auditions, she plans to resume in August.
“Until she says she doesn’t want to do it, we’ll keep doing it,” Garmer said.
