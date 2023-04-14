mcj-2023-03-29-news-hamilton-actress

Hamilton first-grader Ivy-Jean Newell shows her scene from a national commercial advertising medical provider American Family Care. It debuted in January and is slated to air throughout the year.

 RAY VAN DUSEN I MONROE JOURNAL

HAMILTON – When she was 2, Hamilton Elementary School first-grader Ivy-Jean Newell told her mother, Marissa Garmer, she wanted to be inside the TV.

