HAMILTON – Each October, the Hamilton Attendance Center’s gifted (Discover) classes paint pumpkins for a contest. This is required for the second through sixth grades, but is optional for the seventh- and eighth-grade gifted students.
The pumpkins are painted at school during the Discover class. Parents are invited to join the fun and assist their children. The pumpkins are put on display outside the elementary office for several days, and the elementary classes are invited to vote for their class favorite.
The teachers also submit their personal favorites, and judges vote on first-, second- and third-place winners.
The students love this project and begin planning for next year as soon as the contest ends.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri
and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slow down and allow extra time to reach
your destination.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
