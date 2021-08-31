HAMILTON – While land has been secured in Aberdeen for a towering 120-foot-tall cross and donations have already begun to fund its construction, its foundation is rooted at Hamilton Methodist Church.
Church members Evelyn Thompson and Bo Robinson are the driving forces for the origin of the idea of Monroe County having such a cross, and the church’s pastor, the Rev. Roger McGrew, D.E.D., has helped in reestablishing ideas to reunite Christians from across Monroe County.
“We envisioned this would not be denominational of any form, but it would be Christians united,” he said. “We wanted to say this would be something that in these times of stress and angers and frustrations that there could be something to bring us together on a common level, so denominationalism disappeared and Christian witness rose to the forefront.”
Hamilton Methodist Church is compiling a list of churches and pastors in Monroe County who will be contacted for a countywide meeting sometime in the future to discuss possibilities in making the cross a reality.
“Building of the cross has taken on a life of its own. We have found almost no resistance to the idea, and a lot of people have said they want to get behind it. We want everyone and every church to have the opportunity to be a part of this in some way that’s noted,” McGrew said. “I feel like for our church, it has given us a little bit of a moral boost because it’s allowed us to focus on something positive rather than the pandemic stress.”
He thinks the Cross of Monroe County will offer a place for Christians to come together for prayer, gatherings, meditation and a safe haven. McGrew also wants to have a united dinner on the grounds at the cross for a worship service.
“Hamilton Methodist Church is simply the foundation block from where this will grow. We don’t know who will eventually be the chairperson; that is not something we’re trying to hold on to. This is not about who will get the honor and glory; this is about the fact that this lives in Christ,” McGrew said.
Donations are currently being accepted through the CREATE Foundation, which can be mailed to CREATE Foundation; P.O. Box 1053; Tupelo, MS 38802. They should be earmarked for the Cross of Monroe County.