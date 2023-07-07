HAMILTON – The Hamilton Sports Association is offering a fun and free movie-going experience through its Movies on the Mound series Mondays in July. Not only will the series feature family-friendly baseball-themed movies, it will be held at the ballfields located at the intersection of Center Hill and McDuffie Cemetery roads.
Movies on the Mound offers a community event while raising funds and awareness of the ballfields.
“I know they’re doing things in Amory and in Aberdeen, but there’s not really anything going on in Hamilton, and we have a lot of kids here,” said Hamilton Sports Association secretary/treasurer Kellie Clardy. “We’re kind of a new board and we’re trying to focus on what we can do to make the fields look better and to have more kids participate.”
The sports association’s board wants to reinvigorate activities at the field. This season, T-ball had a good turnout, and there were three 8U boys teams.
“Last year, our 12U team went to the World Series, so that built some momentum. We have an 8U team that was runner-up in district, so they’re going to state in a couple of weekends,” Clardy said last week.
The Hamilton Sports Association also hosted a tournament earlier this year benefiting Hatley Park and Rec. after its facilities sustained major damage from March 24’s tornado.
As far as this months’ movies, “The Sandlot” kicked off the series earlier this week, “The Sandlot 2” will be shown July 10, followed by “Rookie of the Year” on July 17, “Angels in the Outfield” on July 24 and “The Rookie” on July 31.
Activities begin at 6 p.m. each week, and attendees should bring blankets and lawn chairs.
“We started thinking if it’s played at the ballfield, it’d be better to have baseball movies. I think watching it at the baseball field with baseball-related snacks will be special for everyone,” Clardy said.
Concessions such as hotdogs, popcorn and drinks will be available, and donations are welcome to help with efforts to improve the facilities.
A gun raffle and help from parents, sponsors and teams helped provide for scoreboard repairs and lighting replacement. The board has received positive feedback from the community so far for its efforts.
