Hamilton students make their way to watch a dump truck demonstration by Thompson's Welding Service during a community helpers lesson on campus. Students got to hear horns and sirens from heavy equipment and first responders' vehicles.
RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM
Beau Powell poses for a photo on a Hamilton fire truck.
Monroe County deputy Cody Holloway watches students file in and out of his Ford Interceptor.
Students watch the Monroe County Sheriff's Office's armored vehicle arrive.
A class poses with Sam Mitchell and Cody Holloway of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Sonya Clark waves to students.
A class poses in front of a MedStat ambulance.
The MCSO's armored vehicle was one of the big draws during the community helpers event.
Students stand a line before climbing up in a piece of equipment from Atkins Farm.
Students wait their turns to have their fingerprints taken and to climb up on a John Deere.
Jamie Dean Atkins climbs up in a John Deere to wait for students to come up and sit in the cab.
HAMILTON – From dressing up as firefighters and police officers to seeing fire trucks and police cars up close, Hamilton Elementary School students learned about several career fields through its recent community helpers unit.
While kindergartners studied a week-long unit on the subject, they were joined with pre-kindergartners Sept. 22 in a touch-a-truck-style lesson on campus.
“They dressed up like different community helpers, and we discussed occupations and community helpers. They’ll also be working on community helpers coloring books,” said kindergarten teacher Lindy Atkins.
Businesses and entities providing vehicles for the Sept. 22 event were Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Aberdeen Police Department, MedStat, Atkins Farm, Thompson’s Welding and the Monroe County Solid Waste Department.
Monroe Regional Hospital’s Hamilton clinic also had a station set up to weigh and measure students.
“We want to thank all of the local people who took time out of their busy work days to come and make it a special event for our students,” said Hamilton Elementary School Principal Callie McGowan.
