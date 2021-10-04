HATLEY – A historic marker stands sentinel in front of a brick church in Hatley that reads, “New Hope Primitive Baptist Church – 1819.”
The message on the sign continues to describe the church as the oldest in North Mississippi, organized in 1819 at a location four miles to the southwest and moved to the current location in 1833.
Elder Tim Cunningham has served as the church’s pastor since 1998. He is the 25th elder to serve New Hope Primitive Baptist Church as pastor in its history, which spans more than two centuries.
“A church is not defined by its brick, mortar, wood and glass, but by its people,” he wrote in an introduction to the church’s history book for its bicentennial in 2019. “It has been my distinct privilege to share in the legacy of this wonderful congregation of God’s children.”
Cunningham attributes the preserved history of the church to the work of church historian Billy Griffith, whose research drew heavily from the earlier history written by former clerk, Fairybelle Hathcock, as well as contributions of her successor, Evelyn Stanford.
Built on unity
Stanford emphasized the unity of the group, where the people share a bond of fellowship without elevating the position of one over another.
“We’re all one,” she said.
She and two of her sisters who attend together were part of a group of six church members baptized and accepted into membership at New Hope in 1963.
“We’re ready to help. We give as the Lord blesses us,” Stanford’s sister, Betty Shields, said of the church’s role in the community.
The early years
According to the history of the church compiled by Griffith and Hathcock, Thomas Willingham arrived with his family in what was then Marion County, Alabama near Cotton Gin Port. Willingham and his colleague, John Davis, were a presbytery sent to help establish a church in the new frontier. Willingham was appointed as moderator of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in June 1819. The first meetings were held in the home of John G. Folks southwest of present-day Becker, where the charter members were examined and accepted.
According to Hathcock’s history, New Hope’s first building, a small brick house, was constructed near Weaver Creek in September 1824.
The bricks were made by slaves belonging to the charter members,” she wrote. “Several of these slaves later became members of New Hope Church.”
Hathcock added a note that the site for the church had been recommended in September, and two of the brethren were appointed to contract the construction of a floor, door and pulpit. The October services were scheduled to be held at the new site.
“Most likely, an existing structure was renovated for use as a church,” she wrote. “When settlers first moved into a frontier, they erected a shelter to live in until a house could be built. The church likely renovated such a structure.”
While most settlers migrated to the frontier to farm and establish churches, outlaw elements selling liquor to the native Chickasaws and promoting gambling and other activities considered immoral brought challenges to New Hope Primitive Baptist Church.
“Sadly, a member who played a major role in the founding of the church succumbed to alcoholism,” Hathcock wrote.
She furthermore listed some other problems of the early years, which included wetting cotton before it was shipped to the Port of Mobile; fiddling and dancing; and a black member who was accused of gambling who refused to repent and return to church.
Relocating to Hatley
Among the migrants settling east of the Tombigbee River were the James Tubb family, which came from Smith County, Tennessee. The family acquired land, including the current site of the church in Hatley. Members of the Tubb family intermarried with the Ridings family, which had also migrated from Smith County.
A committee was appointed in April 1833 to find a location for a new meeting house that would be closer to the center of Monroe County. The family of Polly Ridings Tubb eventually gave title of the current property to New Hope Primitive Baptist Church with the provision that it would be forfeited should the church abandon the doctrine of the original Baptists.
Records show that a new wood-framed building was erected at Tubb’s Crossroads after a committee was appointed in November 1836 to raise $300 to complete the project. New Hope still occupies this site. A larger building, also made of wood, was built in 1909 to replace the second house of worship.
Hathcock added a note to her entry for that year.
“I have been told that the previous building was where the lunchroom is now located, and the church built in 1909 was located where the current house of worship stands,” she wrote.
The wooden structure built in 1909 was replaced by the current brick church in 1950.
The congregation agreed to hold a three-day sesquicentennial celebration in May 1969.
“Hundreds of members and former members from several states attended, along with many visiting ministers,” Hathcock wrote.
She had a few more items of history than usual to add for the year 1972.
“The year 1972 started with this remark from Elder Grady McWhirter, ‘What a good year we had behind us in 1971! No unkind words were spoken in the church.’ Everyone was going along in love and sweet fellowship. Several of God’s children had come home to the church. In June, it was brought before the church about a marker for George and Polly Tubb, who gave the land for New Hope Church and also for the first cemetery in Hatley. It was agreed to place a marker at their graves,” she wrote.
The church today
Cunningham sees New Hope Church’s mission as a part of the providential unfolding of God’s sovereign purposes upon Earth.
“For 200 years, God has been writing His story through the lives of each generation of His faithful children who have been part of this church,” he said in a statement. “He continues to write His story today. My fervent prayer is that it may be said of the present generation (as well as future generations) of New Hope’s membership what was said of King David, that he ‘served his own generation by the will of God' (Acts 13:36). We pray that the Lord will enable us to be a blessing and continue to uphold the light of the gospel of Christ to our community, as so many have done since the establishment of the church in 1819.”
Hathcock credited New Hope Primitive Baptist Church’s longevity to a legacy of strength and focus despite the challenges that the years have brought.
“Our forefathers went through many hardships to preserve this church, and I wish that this generation will see to it that it is left for the future,” she wrote. “People in Monroe County have depended on the strength of this church and very often have asked the church to pray for them. Many of these do not even attend church. New Hope Church is the mother of the teaching of Sovereign Grace in Monroe County."