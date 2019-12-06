HATLEY – People will have an opportunity to shop local through a holiday bazaar Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Hatley Community Center.
According to co-organizer Molly Sims, there will be 15 local vendors offering items such as hand-poured candles, silk arrangements and wreaths, homemade dog bandanas and baked goods. There will also be direct sales representatives at the bazaar.
“We want to push the importance of shopping local. I know people can go to Tupelo and shop but when you buy local, you’re helping support people and keeping the money in Monroe County,” said Sims, who will offer baked goods through the Farmer’s Wife.
She and Sylvia Menold are organizing the event. Sims said in addition to the holiday bazaar, they want to organize a similar event for the spring.
Sylvia’s Photography will be onsite Saturday to take photos in front of a holiday backdrop, and there will be refreshments and cider available.
“Admission is free, but people can bring an unwrapped $5 toy or give a monetary donation to help children in need in Monroe County,” Sims said.