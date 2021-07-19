HATLEY – During spring semester, Hatley Attendance Center was awarded a $28,370 grant through Blue Cross Blue Shield for a range of items for its new garden and existing greenhouse. Ultimately, it will not only educate students about horticulture but members of the community as well.
“There are several edible school gardens around the state, and the main thing they’re trying to do for schools is to promote where your foods come from to educate and boost morale in the school,” said Hatley agriculture teacher Kaitlynn Mynatt.
The grant provided for tools; new plastic, ventilation and irrigation in the greenhouse; raised beds; picnic tables; soil; a shed; and a gazebo. The garden spot is brand new, and students rounded out the ‘20-’21 school year applying construction skills to prepare it for the fall semester.
“The building it, itself, gives them basic skills about tools and laying out the garden. Where we have climbing plants, they’ll build trellises for them so it can be an overall pretty garden as well so it’s not just an in the ground row garden,” Mynatt said.
Additionally, students planted tomatoes, peppers, marigolds and other flowers. Once August comes, they’ll plant the fall and winter plants.
The grant requires community workshops in order for locals to be involved with the garden.
“We’re hoping to get the kids to give some type of workshop, like the basics about tomatoes, and maybe have it in the spring before you plant tomatoes,” she said, adding students will lead the workshops.
Mynatt thanks for support received thus far, including donations of gravel from Monroe County.
She hopes the garden will continue to expand in the future.
“We have individual raised beds. I’d love to get teachers who do want to participate and have their students grow something in them. They can come out and have it to where it’s strictly the student who works in the garden and have them work in groups,” she said.